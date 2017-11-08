Partial list of winners at the CMA Awards

Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:
Album of the Year — "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.
Song of the Year (songwriter) — "Better Man," Taylor Swift.
Single of the Year — "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban.
Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne.
New artist of the year — Jon Pardi.
Musical event of the Year — "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson.
Music video of the Year — "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.
Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar).
Comments