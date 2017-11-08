John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini
Partial list of winners at the CMA Awards

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 9:47 PM

Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Album of the Year — "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year (songwriter) — "Better Man," Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year — "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban.

Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne.

New artist of the year — Jon Pardi.

Musical event of the Year — "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson.

Music video of the Year — "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.

Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar).

