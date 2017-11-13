Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit against New York art dealer

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he had accused a prominent New York City art dealer of fraud. The actor tells The New Yorker that gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a “seven-figure check” to settle his allegation that she sold him a copy of a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting called "Sea and Mirror," rather than the original. Photo by Andy Kropa