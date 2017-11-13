FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he had accused a prominent New York City art dealer of fraud. The actor tells The New Yorker that gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a “seven-figure check” to settle his allegation that she sold him a copy of a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting called "Sea and Mirror," rather than the original.
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit against New York art dealer

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:12 PM

NEW YORK

Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he accused a prominent New York City art dealer of fraud.

The actor tells The New Yorker magazine gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a "seven-figure check" to settle his allegation she sold him a copy of a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting called "Sea and Mirror" rather than the original.

Baldwin paid $190,000 for the painting. The parties informed a court of the agreement on Monday.

Boone told the New York Post's "Page Six" column the dispute was fueled by sexism.

Baldwin tells The New Yorker he plans to donate half of the settlement to help rebuild a Long Island cinema that was destroyed by fire.

