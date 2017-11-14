University says Lenny Bruce play was postponed, not canceled

FILE - In this April 8, 1963, file photo, comedian Lenny Bruce, refused entry to Britain earlier in the day "in the public interest," makes a V-sign as he leaves the U.S. customs office after returning to New York's Idlewild Airport. Brandeis University said Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, it has postponed but not canceled a stage play about the late comedian Lenny Bruce after some students and alumni alleged the play contains racist language and themes. John Lindsay, File AP Photo