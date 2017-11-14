Celebrities

Cinefamily to close amid sexual misconduct investigation

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:54 PM

LOS ANGELES

The independent movie theater Cinefamily, which had numerous celebrity supporters, is closing in the wake of investigations into the sexual misconduct of two of its executives.

Cinefamily's board of directors said Tuesday that it was shutting down after 10 years of operation due to crippling debt. The decision came after the board said it conducted an exhaustive analysis of the theater's reputational and financial status.

The Los Angeles theater came under scrutiny in August for sexual misconduct allegations against the theater's executive director and a board member. The accusations became public a month before sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein revelations. The board suspended activities of the theater and hired an independent firm to investigate.

The board said the investigation uncovered serious concerns and breaches of acceptable behavior.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video