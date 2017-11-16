Rafael Nadal of Spain shouts during his singles tennis match against David Goffin of Belgium at the ATP World Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.
Ex-France minister has to pay damages to Nadal

November 16, 2017 01:19 PM

PARIS

Former French minister for health and sport Roselyne Bachelot has been ordered to pay 10,000 euros ($11,800) in damages to Rafael Nadal after accusing him of doping.

In March last year, Bachelot said on a French television show that Nadal's seven-month injury layoff in 2012 was "probably due to a positive doping test."

Nadal, who has won 16 Grand Slam titles, filed a defamation suit against Bachelot in Paris.

Bachelot was also ordered by the French tribunal to pay Nadal a suspended fine of 500 euros ($590).

In April 2016, Nadal wrote to the president of the International Tennis Federation asking for all of his drug-test results and blood profile records to be made public. In the same letter, the Spanish player said of Bachelot: "It is unacceptable and mostly unfair that someone that should have knowledge of sports to a certain point and degree can publicly say something like this with no proof or evidence."

