Ferdie Pacheco _ Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor'_ dies at 89

In this May 10, 1984, file photo, Ferdie Pacheco stands in front of his painting of boxer Chuck Wepner at Manhattan's Spectrum Fine Art Gallery in New York. Fernando “Ferdie” Pacheco, “The Fight Doctor” who served as Muhammad Ali’s ringside physician, died Thursday morning, Nov. 16, 2017, at his Miami home after prolonged illness, his daughter, Tina Louise Pacheco, said. He was 89. Lance Jeffrey AP Photo