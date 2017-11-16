Lila Downs, left, and Paul Cohen pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo" at the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Lila Downs, left, and Paul Cohen pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo" at the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Photo by Chris Pizzello
Lila Downs, left, and Paul Cohen pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo" at the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Celebrities

Select winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:58 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

— Album of the year: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

— Record of the year: "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

— New artist: Vicente Garcia.

— Contemporary pop album: "El Dorado," Shakira.

— Urban music album: "Residente," Residente.

— Urban song: "Despacito."

—Traditional pop vocal album: "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo," Lila Downs.

— Rock album: "La Gran Oscilacion," Diamante Electrico.

— Alternative album: "Jei Beibi," Cafe Tacvba.

— Salsa album: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Folk album: "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)", Natalia Lafourcade.

— Latin jazz album: "Dance of Time," Eliane Elias.

— President's merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz.

Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video