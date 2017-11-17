Model Gigi Hadid pulls out of Victoria's Secret China show

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week in New York. Hadid says she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week. In a post on her Twitter account Friday, Hadid did not explain why she would be missing the show and Victoria’s Secret refused to comment on the issue. Jason DeCrow, File AP Photo