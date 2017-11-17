Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Gracie Gold performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City, Mo. Gold has withdrawn from the national championships while she continues to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold announced last month that she was withdrawing from her Grand Prix assignments, and her decision to skip the nationals in January ends any chance of her competing at next year's Winter Olympics. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo