In this Nov. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is not usually one to sit out a political feeding frenzy. But now he’s selectively aiming his Twitter guns at those under scrutiny for sexual misconduct. He’s been largely silent about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore but hasn’t hesitated to skewer Democratic Sen. Al Franken. It’s a tricky matter for Trump: During the campaign, more than a dozen women stepped up to accuse him of sexual misconduct, and he was seen bragging in an old video about groping and kissing women.
Amid national focus on harassment, Trump moves unscathed

November 18, 2017 02:56 AM

The heat is on for men in Hollywood, the news media, business and politics who are accused of sexual harassment, the allegations toppling careers.

And that's raising the question of how President Donald Trump has managed to survive accusations of sexual assault as well as harassment.

Trump won the White House in spite of charges of groping women and an "Access Hollywood" tape of him boasting about grabbing women's private parts.

To some, the unconventional candidacy of the real estate billionaire turned reality TV host turned politician created an entirely different set of rules.

A crisis management expert in Washington. Eric Dezenhall, says Trump is immune to the laws of political physics because it's not his job to be a politician but to "burn down the system."

