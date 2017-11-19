Celebrities

Turkey bans all LGBTI events in Ankara, citing security

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 06:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ISTANBUL

Turkish officials have banned all events by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex rights groups in the country's capital.

The ban took effect Saturday for an "indefinite" period and applies to all LGBTI film screenings, theaters, panels and exhibitions.

The Ankara governor's office announced Sunday that the ban was imposed to protect "public security." It said the events may cause animosity between different groups and endanger "health and morality" as well as the rights and freedoms of others.

The governor's office warned that some groups may be provoked by LGBTI events and take action against participants due to "certain social sensitivities."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although homosexuality is not banned in Turkey and numerous LGBTI associations are legally registered with the state, rights activists say LGBTI individuals face discrimination and stigma.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video