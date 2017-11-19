Celebrities

Nick Cave plays Israel to 'take stand' against boycotters

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Nick Cave, the dark poet of rock, says he is performing in Tel Aviv to take a stand against an international movement advocating for boycotts against Israel.

Cave told reporters Sunday he came under pressure to cancel his shows by the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. The Palestinian-led campaign advocates boycotts against Israel to promote the Palestinian cause. Israel says the movement aims to delegitimize the Jewish state.

Cave says "it suddenly became very important to make a stand against those people that are trying to shut down musicians, to bully musicians, to censor musicians and to silence musicians."

Some artists have cancelled shows in Israel amid BDS pressure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cave performs two shows in Tel Aviv this week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video