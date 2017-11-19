FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is the top nominee with eight nods at the American Music Awards, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five nominations each. The show will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017.
The Latest: Kelly Clarkson, Pink open American Music Awards

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:24 PM

LOS ANGELES

5:15 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink opened the American Music Awards with a tribute to first responders with a powerhouse vocal duet of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts." Before their performance on Sunday night in Los Angeles, Jamie Foxx stood in front of a group of first responders and said that this year "tested our faith."

The two pop singers traded vocals on the song while images from recent natural disasters played on screens behind them. They ended the duet with a hug and got a standing ovation.

2 a.m.

The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards are evenly split between men and women, but the nominees? Not so much.

In categories like artist of the year and favorite pop/rock album, where men and women compete, no female acts are in contention. Other categories where male acts dominate include tour and video of the year, among others.

Halsey is the only female nominated for favorite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year. Julia Michaels is the only woman up for new artist of the year.

Sunday's AMAs are a reflection of the year in pop music. No woman hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2017 until Taylor Swift and Cardi B did so in September.

Bruno Mars is the top contender at the AMAs.

