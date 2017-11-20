FILE - This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London.
FILE - This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. Leslie Priest, File AP Photo
FILE - This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. Leslie Priest, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Britain is marking the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip with a peal of bells, a set of portraits and some commemorative stamps.

The then-Princess Elizabeth married naval Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. Now 91, she is the first British monarch to reach a platinum anniversary.

The royal family is reportedly holding a gathering at Windsor Castle to celebrate Monday's anniversary.

Buckingham Palace marked the occasion by releasing several new portraits of the couple, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by photographer Matt Holyoak.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Royal Mail has issued a series of commemorative stamps. And at Westminster Abbey, bell-ringers will sound a full celebratory peal — lasting more than three hours — in tribute.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video