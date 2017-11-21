Crash report turns out to be scene for Billy Crystal film

FILE - In this Sunday, March 15, 2015, file photo, actor Billy Crystal walks the red carpet for "The Comedians" during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. A report of a car crashing into a pizza and ice cream shop on Long Island, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, turned out to be a scene for a film starring Crystal. Authorities were aware a film was being shot there but sent emergency crews just in case a real crash had occurred. Photo by Jack Plunkett