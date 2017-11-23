Celebrities

WWII museum holds extensive Winston Churchill collection

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NATICK, Mass.

A Massachusetts museum is touting its collection of Winston Churchill artifacts following the release of a major new biopic about the famous British prime minister.

The International Museum of World War II in Natick says it holds the most comprehensive collection of original Churchill letters, manuscript and artifacts outside of the Churchill Archives in England.

Among the artifacts are Churchill's cigar box, his favored suit worn through World War II and a typewritten manuscript of his "we shall never surrender" speech that has his handwritten notes.

The museum's promotion of the collection coincides with Wednesday's opening of the film "The Darkest Hour." The film stars Gary Oldman and chronicles Churchill during the early days of the war.

