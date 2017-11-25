FILE - This Feb. 10, 2013 file photo shows 2 Chainz at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has recreated the front of his "Pink Trap House" for the 2017 holiday "Trap Wonderland." News media report it's next door to his management company, which has decked its parking lot with Christmas lights and offers activities for children.
FILE - This Feb. 10, 2013 file photo shows 2 Chainz at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has recreated the front of his "Pink Trap House" for the 2017 holiday "Trap Wonderland." News media report it's next door to his management company, which has decked its parking lot with Christmas lights and offers activities for children. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Celebrities

2 Chainz offers 'Trap Wonderland' with new pink house front

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:10 PM

ATLANTA

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has recreated the front of his "Pink Trap House" for a holiday "Trap Wonderland."

News media report it's next door to his management company, which has decked its parking lot with Christmas lights and offers activities for children.

Early visitors included Kimberly Thomas of Columbia, South Carolina. She told WXIA-TV her children were eager to see it.

A house painted hot pink, with the word "TRAP" over the door, was used for a listening party for the album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music." Hundreds of people showed up daily to see and photograph it during the summer. It was repainted after the lease ended.

2 Chainz tells WAGA-TV it was "almost like a good luck charm," and he wanted to "rebirth it for the holidays."

