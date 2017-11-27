Rapper CeeLo Green performs at the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the annual Christmas Parade. The crowds gathered Sunday night to watch as large balloons, musical performances and vintage cars from television shows and movies passed through Hollywood.
Rapper CeeLo Green performs at the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the annual Christmas Parade. The crowds gathered Sunday night to watch as large balloons, musical performances and vintage cars from television shows and movies passed through Hollywood. Mike Balsamo AP Photo
Rapper CeeLo Green performs at the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the annual Christmas Parade. The crowds gathered Sunday night to watch as large balloons, musical performances and vintage cars from television shows and movies passed through Hollywood. Mike Balsamo AP Photo

Celebrities

Thousands pack streets for annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the annual Christmas Parade.

The crowds gathered Sunday night to watch as large balloons, musical performances and vintage cars from television shows and movies passed through Hollywood.

As performers twirled batons and horns blared in the background, revelers cheered from the sidewalk as fan favorites, including a giant inflatable Gumby balloon, passed by.

Those performing in a pre-parade concert included rapper CeeLo Green, singer Ruben Studdard and the iconic 1970s disco group Village People.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parade-goer Alexandria Almonte said attending the annual parade has become a family tradition for her and her siblings. She said it's "a great atmosphere and everyone is just having fun."

Dr. Oz was the grand marshal as the parade celebrated its 86th anniversary.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video