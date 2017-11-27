FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Spacey. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired.
FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Spacey. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired. Photo by Evan Agostini
Celebrities

'House of Cards' production crew gets another 2 weeks' pay

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:20 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

BALTIMORE

The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against star Kevin Spacey.

The Baltimore Sun reported that production company Media Rights Capital has updated the cast and crew in an email. It says they'll be paid for an additional two-week period that begins Monday and continues through Dec. 8.

The email said the company will provide another update by Dec. 8. The show is filmed in the Baltimore area. Between 250 and 300 people work on the production crew.

Spacey played ruthless politician Frank Underwood and served as executive producer. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired.

  Comments  

