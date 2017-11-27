'House of Cards' production crew gets another 2 weeks' pay

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Spacey. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired. Photo by Evan Agostini