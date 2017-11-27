FILE - In a Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks during the Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken has agreed to talk with a handful of Minnesota media outlets on Sunday, Nov. 26, marking his first interviews since the Democrat was swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations.
FILE - In a Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks during the Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken has agreed to talk with a handful of Minnesota media outlets on Sunday, Nov. 26, marking his first interviews since the Democrat was swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo
FILE - In a Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks during the Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken has agreed to talk with a handful of Minnesota media outlets on Sunday, Nov. 26, marking his first interviews since the Democrat was swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo

Celebrities

The Latest: Franken says he doesn't remember groping women

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:31 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and accusations he groped women (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Sen. Al Franken, the Minnesota Democrat accused of groping women without their consent, says he doesn't remember if he ever touched a woman inappropriately while photos were being taken.

Three women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during separate incidents at campaign events. A fourth woman says Franken forcibly kissed her on a USO tour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an interview aired by CBS Monday, Franken says: "I take thousands and thousands of pictures, sometimes in chaotic and crowded situations. I can't say I haven't done that. I'm very sorry if these women experienced that."

Franken added that he has to be "a lot more careful" when he meets someone: "I'm going to make sure that this does not happen again."

___

1:07 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he's "embarrassed and ashamed" amid sexual misconduct allegations, but says he plans to continue his work in Congress.

The Democrat says he'll return to work Monday after spending the holiday with his supportive wife and family. Franken missed votes after the first accusations were made public.

Franken tells Minnesota Public Radio he's trying to handle allegations "in a way that adds to an important conversation." He says his goal is "to be a better public servant and a better man."

Los Angeles radio news anchor Leann Tweeden released a photo showing the then-comedian reaching out, as if to grope her, while she slept on a military aircraft in 2006. Franken says the photo is "inexcusable."

Three other women say Franken grabbed their buttocks during photos ops. Franken says that isn't something he'd intentionally do.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video