Jennifer Lopez to perform in Minneapolis on Super Bowl eve

November 27, 2017 10:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez will perform in Minneapolis on the eve of the Super Bowl, adding to a growing list of big-name performers descending upon the Twin Cities for the big game.

Lopez will perform at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Armory building in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 3 as part of Super Saturday Night.

The concert will be broadcast live on AT&T Audience Network and DirecTV Now. It's the first time the Super Saturday Night concert will be aired live.

Event promoters say Lopez will treat fans to greatest hits, as well as new music.

Other concerts announced for that night include the Florida Georgia Line at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and the Dave Matthews Band at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

