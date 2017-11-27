Celebrities

Jeremy Piven's freshman crime drama gets short season

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:20 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

Jeremy Piven's new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run.

All 13 episodes of "Wisdom of the Crowd" ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won't order more this season.

The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by three women against Piven, who has denied them. CBS said previously it is looking into the claims but has issued no further statement.

Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter's killing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A spokeswoman for the former "Entourage" star didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" has earned lackluster ratings, and CBS didn't comment on why it wasn't ordering a full season or on the drama's future.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video