FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, Jay-Z performs on the 4:44 Tour at Barclays Center in New York. The rapper was nominated for eight Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in New York. Photo by Scott Roth

Black, Latino acts rule Grammy noms with Jay-Z in front seat

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

November 29, 2017 12:09 AM

The Recording Academy has sent a clear message when they announced the nominees for the 2018 Grammys: They want to see a black or Latino act have a better shot at winning in the major categories.

Black and Latino musicians dominated in the top four categories, including album and song of the year, giving those who perform rap, R&B and Latin music a strong chance at taking home the biggest awards, usually reserved for pop, rock and country musicians, or white artists.

In the past, acts like Beyonce, Kanye West, Eminem and Alicia Keys were leaders in nominations, but haven't won awards like record of the year.

This year there is a shift. Jay-Z is the top nominee with eight.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, SZA, Khalid and No I.D. also scored multiple nominations.

