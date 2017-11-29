Black, Latino acts rule Grammy noms with Jay-Z in front seat

The Recording Academy has sent a clear message when they announced the nominees for the 2018 Grammys: They want to see a black or Latino act have a better shot at winning in the major categories.
Black and Latino musicians dominated in the top four categories, including album and song of the year, giving those who perform rap, R&B and Latin music a strong chance at taking home the biggest awards, usually reserved for pop, rock and country musicians, or white artists.
In the past, acts like Beyonce, Kanye West, Eminem and Alicia Keys were leaders in nominations, but haven't won awards like record of the year.
This year there is a shift. Jay-Z is the top nominee with eight.
Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, SZA, Khalid and No I.D. also scored multiple nominations.
