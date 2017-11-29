FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with “The Starr Investigation” or “The Clinton Impeachment.” She quipped in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, tweet: “fixed it for you. you're welcome.”
Celebrities

Monica Lewinsky slams HLN special carrying her name

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:49 AM

NEW YORK

Monica Lewinsky isn't too pleased with the title of an upcoming TV special about her affair with President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, "The Monica Lewinsky Scandal." She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with "The Starr Investigation" or "The Clinton Impeachment." She quipped in the tweet: "fixed it for you. you're welcome."

The special is part of HLN's true crime series "How It Really Happened." The show's website lists the title of Sunday's episode as "The Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal."

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998.

"The Starr Investigation" is a reference to Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel whose investigation led to Clinton's impeachment trial.

Clinton was acquitted by Congress.

