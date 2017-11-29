Pentatonix members, from left, Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado and Scott Hoying rehearse for the 85th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York.
Thousands gather for Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:37 PM

NEW YORK

Thousands have gathered in midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) will flip the switch Wednesday night, illuminating the 75-foot-tall (22-meter-tall), 12-plus ton Norway spruce with 50,000 multicolored lights.

The 85th annual ceremony will be televised by NBC and will include live performances by Brett Eldredge, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Train, Harry Connick Jr. and the Radio City Rockettes.

One notable absence this year is NBC host Matt Lauer, who was abruptly fired on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague.

The holiday tradition started in 1931. This year's tree came from State College, Pennsylvania. After the holidays, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

