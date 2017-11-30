FILE - This April 15, 2010 file photo shows talk show host Jerry Springer in New York. The former Cincinnati mayor has decided to stay out of the 2018 Ohio governor’s race. Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in northern Kentucky.
FILE - This April 15, 2010 file photo shows talk show host Jerry Springer in New York. The former Cincinnati mayor has decided to stay out of the 2018 Ohio governor’s race. Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in northern Kentucky. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
FILE - This April 15, 2010 file photo shows talk show host Jerry Springer in New York. The former Cincinnati mayor has decided to stay out of the 2018 Ohio governor’s race. Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in northern Kentucky. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Celebrities

TV's Jerry Springer decides against Ohio governor run

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:06 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CINCINNATI

Jerry Springer has decided against throwing his chair into the ring.

The TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor announced in his weekly podcast recorded Wednesday that he won't join the race for the 2018 Democratic nomination for governor in Ohio.

Springer had been considering the race for months, and said he had "a real possibility of winning" in an era of celebrity political successes highlighted by Republican Donald Trump's election as president last year.

"It was like the perfect storm," Springer said, saying polling and focus groups led him to believe he could win. But then, he said, he considered the time he would need to devote, his family responsibilities, and the fact that he would be nearly 75 when he took office, if elected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a "husband, father and grandfather," he didn't want to make a five-year commitment of campaigning and then governing a four-year term. He called his decision "purely personal," but also said he didn't want to be a distraction for other Democrats in the race.

At least a half dozen other Democrats are running or considering runs for the job held by second-term Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is term-limited.

The former Cincinnati news anchorman has hosted "The Jerry Springer Show" for 26 years. It's a raucous show with public airings of guests' personal dramas amid chair-tossing, brawls and heated accusations of infidelity. He depicted the circus-like atmosphere in the 1998 movie "The Ringmaster."

Springer was a Cincinnati councilman who made a political comeback after a prostitution scandal to become mayor in 1977.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic governor nomination in 1982 and has flirted with other statewide runs in more recent years.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey shared by Yelp Lexington.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots 2:19

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

View More Video