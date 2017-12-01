Accusers face risks in breaking nondisclosure agreements

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo Bill Cosby departs Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Details of alleged sexual assaults by Cosby and other famous figures are now widely known in part because several accusers did something they promised in writing never to do: They talked publicly about their allegations. When those women spoke out, they broke nondisclosure agreements. Cosby sued Andrea Constand in early 2016, two months after Pennsylvania authorities charged him with drugging and molesting her in 2004. Cosby argued that she breached confidentiality terms in their 2006 settlement. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo