UK extradition hearing to start for tycoon sought by India

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo