FILE - In this Dec. 10, 1955 file photo, actress Nanette Fabray poses as she leaves Mt. Sinai hospital in New York. Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of the stage, film and television, has died at age 97. Fabray's son, Dr. Jamie MacDougall, tells The Associated Press his mother died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. File AP Photo

Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

By JOHN ROGERS Associated Press

February 23, 2018 08:10 PM

LOS ANGELES

Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of the stage, film and television, has died at age 97.

Fabray's son, Dr. Jamie MacDougall, tells The Associated Press his mother died Thursday at her home in Palos Verdes Estates.

Fabray launched her career at age 3 as Vaudeville's singing-dancing Baby Nanette.

On Broadway she won a Tony in 1949 for the musical "Love Life" and was nominated for another for "Mr. President."

She starred opposite Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse in the hit 1953 film "The Band Wagon."

Her television roles included playing Bonnie Franklin's mother in the hit 1980s sitcom "One Day at a Time."

She also played the mother of Shelley Fabares (fab-RAY'), her real-life niece, in the 1990s sitcom "Coach."

