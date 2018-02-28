Some NBA teams have played 'negro national anthem' at games

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Miami Heat players stand together during the singing of the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Miami. Several NBA teams have played the so-called “Negro National Anthem” at games during Black History Month thanks to the urging of a retired Howard University professor. Eugene Williams, who is 76, lives in Clinton, Md., made it his goal to get professional and collegiate teams to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during February and is hoping next year even more NBA teams play the song during Black History Month. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo