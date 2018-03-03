'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone on to win best picture Sunday at the Oscars. Three of this year's nominees _ “Get Out,” “Lady Bird” and “Call Me by Your Name" _ have a shot at continuing the streak. Universal Pictures via AP)