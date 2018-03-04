Vermont police make arrest nearly 2-year-old fatal stabbing

Vermont State Police have charged a Brownington woman in a fatal stabbing nearly two years ago.
Police say 46-year-old Jennifer Simard is charged with 2nd degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Kevin Smith on March 28, 2016. She's due in court on Monday.
Police say Simard called 911 and Smith was dead when officers arrived.
The medical examiner ruled that he'd been stabbed in the chest, but it wasn't until several months later that the death was determined to be a homicide.
Police made the arrest on Friday, and Simard was held Sunday at Northern State Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. It's not known if she has a lawyer.
