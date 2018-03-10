Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump photo

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at the 2018 Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin says she’ll be appearing in upcoming shows in New York and Washington. The shows come more than nine months after she provoked outrage for a photo in which she held a fake severed head appearing to depict President Donald Trump. Griffin spoke Friday, March 9 on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.” Photo by Chris Pizzello