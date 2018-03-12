French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

FILE - In this July 11 1995 file photo, French designer Hubert de Givenchy is applauded by his models after his 1995-96 fall-winter haute couture fashion collection in Paris. French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," has died at the age of 91. Lionel Cironneau AP Photo