Singer Trey Songz arrested on allegations of punching woman

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party. LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison says the 33-year-old whose real name is Tremaine Neverson turned himself in at a Hollywood police station Monday morning, March 19, 2018. Jail records show Songz was released about two hours later on $50,000 bail. Photo by Matt Sayles