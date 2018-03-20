Judge to weigh agreement that would allow museum's art sale

In a Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, people opposed to the selling of The Berkshire Museum's art to fund an expansion and endowment, protest in front of museum in Pittsfield, Mass. A judge on Massachusetts’ highest court is stepping into a fight over the proposed sale of works of art by the cash-strapped museum. A hearing before a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court is set for Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Boston. The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File Gillian Jones