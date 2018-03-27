This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J.
This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Julien's Auctions via AP)
This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Julien's Auctions via AP)

Celebrities

Naked Donald Trump statue going up for auction

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 06:07 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

A statue of a naked Donald Trump is going on the auction block.

Julien's Auction says the sculpture is the last statue remaining that was not vandalized or destroyed when it was displayed along with others in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Cleveland in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

The auction house estimates the statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

The auction will take place on May 2 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

View More Video