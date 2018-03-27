Usher, Common to perform lynching memorial opening concert

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Usher takes a selfie before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, Calif. A Concert for Peace and Justice on April 27, 2018, with a lineup that includes Usher, Common, The Roots and Kirk Franklin has been announced for the grand opening of a memorial in Alabama to victims of lynching. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo