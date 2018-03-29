Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new trial to Syed, whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast "Serial." Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park. A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling granting him new trial. The Baltimore Sun via AP Barbara Haddock Taylor