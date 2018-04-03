Celebrities

British show's take on rendang curry riles Southeast Asians

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 03:52 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Judges on a popular British cooking show are being ridiculed for ignorance of Asian food after insisting the chicken in a Malaysian contestant's rendang curry should've been crispy.

Foodies in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have taken to social media to vent at the critique of the Malaysian cook's traditional method for preparing chicken rendang.

One of the MasterChef UK judges complained, "The skin isn't crispy. It can't be eaten but all the sauce is on the skin I can't eat."

Online, Southeast Asians pointed out that the chicken is cooked in curry sauce, not fried, and is never crispy.

The contestant, Zaleha Kadir Olpin, was eliminated from the competition but took to Instagram to vow she'd never stop cooking the traditional way.

