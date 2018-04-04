AP Photos: Storytelling by painting alive in Belgian church

In this photo taken on Monday, April 2, 2018, workers lower the painting, Elevation of the Cross, by Flemish painter Gerard Seghers at the St. Charles Borromeo church in Antwerp, Belgium. Three times a year, the Roman Catholic church switches the huge painting behind its main altar using an antique, yet effective system of cranks, pulleys, ropes and many helping hands to highlight religious themes according to the season. Virginia Mayo AP Photo