Joan Silber's 'Improvement' wins PEN-Faulkner award

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2006 file photo, National Book Awards fiction nominee Joan Silber listens to other writers read selections from their books during a reading and book-signing in New York. Silber has received another literary prize. Silber’s novel “Improvement” is the winner of the PEN/Faulkner award for fiction, a $15,000 honor. Last month, Silber was awarded the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction. On Wednesday, April 3, 2018, PEN/Faulkner judges praised Silber’s gift for combining multiple narratives and revealing the lives of “unassuming, everyday people.” Kathy Willens, File AP Photo