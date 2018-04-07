AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

People wear white masks in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition and condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, in Germany, during a protest in Figures, Spain, Thursday, April. 5, 2018. A German court has ruled that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail pending a decision on his possible extradition to Spain. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo