Top-100 tennis pro sues WTA, ITF on blood testing procedure

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, United States' Madison Brengle makes a forehand return to Britain's Johanna Konta during their first-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Brengle has filed a lawsuit in Florida state court against the WTA and International Tennis Federation, seeking unspecified damages for "physical and emotional consequences" related to anti-doping blood tests. Andy Brownbill, File AP Photo