Man gets 191 years in prison in Arizona sex trafficking case

Maricopa County prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 191 years in prison in a sex trafficking case.
They say 32-year-old Alvin Rex Smith was sentenced on three counts of sex trafficking, nine counts of child prostitution, four counts of sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of using minors in drug offenses.
In December 2014, investigators became aware of two teenage girls who had run away from a group home and were engaging in prostitution.
Detectives learned that three female victims ranging in age from 13 to 16 were working for Smith.
Prosecutors say Smith rented motels for the teens and required them to give him all of their earnings from prostitution.
They say Smith gave drugs to the girls and had sex with two of them.
Comments