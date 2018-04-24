Court orders judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail

Protesters demonstrate in front of a courthouse during a hearing for rapper Meek Mill, Monday April 16, 2018 in Philadelphia. The city's district attorney says Mill's convictions should be vacated and he should have a new trial. The announcement came during a hearing on Monday, but a judge is still refusing to release Mill on bail. Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November 2017 to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Jacqueline Larma AP Photo