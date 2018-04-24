AP source: Florida's Callaway fails drug test at NFL combine

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. A person with knowledge of the situation says Callaway failed a drug test at the NFL combine, a mistake that could damage his draft status. The person says NFL teams were made aware of the result Tuesday, April 24. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the league does not release that information publicly. NFL Network first reported Callaway's failed test. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo