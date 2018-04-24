Madonna loses battle to prevent auction of Tupac letter

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally, in Washington. Madonna has lost her battle to prevent an auction of her personal items, including a love letter from her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair. In a decision revealed Monday, April 23, 2018, a judge dismissed the case on grounds the statute of limitations to recover the items had passed. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo