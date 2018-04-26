Stormy Daniels riding at the Kentucky Horse Park? Maybe one day, under another name.

Think you know a lot (maybe too much) about Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing President Trump? The eventing world, which is gathering in Lexington this weekend for the annual Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, knows a whole different side of her.
Rather than the actress or the ambitious businesswoman, the equestrian world knows Stephanie Clifford or Stormy Crain, the rider. And keep your silly jokes to yourself, thank you very much, because she's quite serious about her horse sports.
How serious?
Her coach, eventer Dom Schramm, said in an interview with equestrian journalist Samantha Clark in Lexington last weekend that Clifford is dedicated, although she's had to take time off for training for her current tour.
"I ended up eventually helping her find a horse, and did a bit of riding and training with her and that horse, which has worked out really well," said Schramm, who was at the Kentucky Horse Park for a clinic with the Bluegrass Pony Club riders. "I can't really comment on this whole deal that's blowing up in the news ... she's been a good friend to us and been real supportive."
Schramm said her horses are now back in Texas while Clifford is on her "Make America Horny Again" tour of strip clubs.
"It's been tough for her, I think, because she loves to ride. That was her thing to do outside of her other work," Schramm said. "With all this, it's been hard for her to get to shows and stuff because of the press. I'm hoping that eventually when all this settles down I can get back to helping her ... she's got goals ... she wants to do well, she's very committed to her riding. I'm sure she's looking forward to getting back out there as well."
Already an accomplished eventer, Clifford has competed under the name Stormy Crain at events in Florida, Texas and Louisiana, according to Horse Canada. She won the Training level competition last May at Texas Rose Horse Park Summer Horse Trials.
So might we see her riding one day at the Kentucky Horse Park? Absolutely, if she ever gets back to her horses, Schramm said. "She wants to do FEI," a reference to the world governing body of horse sport. FEI levels are the top events in the sport, going all the way up to international level competitions such as the Olympics, Pan Am Games, World Equestrian Games and the Land Rover Three-Day Event.
Which means, yes, if she's good enough, you might see Stephanie Clifford on cross-country in Kentucky one day.
