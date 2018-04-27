This 14-year-old cowboy poet may surprise you

In this April 19, 2018, photo, Thatch Elmer, 14-year-old emerging cowboy poet, poses for a photo at the Standard-Examiner. The Harrisville cowboy travels throughout the country to cowboy poetry events each year, causing him to miss about a month's worth of school days this year at Wahlquist Junior High where he's an eighth grader. Standard-Examiner via AP Ben Dorger